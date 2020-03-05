Convicted felon arrested after police found multiple drugs in stolen car

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Officers with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department arrested a convicted felon after they found multiple drugs in a stolen car.

The search happened off of Bull Tail Hollow Road on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Officers arrested Roger Hager from Princeton, WV. During the search officers found 2.5 grams of Methamphetamine, 20 grams of Heroin, 75 grams of Marijuana, and a handgun.

Hager was taken to the Bluefield City Jail where he awaits arraignment. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department along with Bluefield K-9 unit Maverick assisted in the case.

