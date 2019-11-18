Conviction upheld for child abuser serving up to 210 years

Breaking News
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to 65- to 210-year’ imprisonment for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in 2007.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports the court unanimously ruled last week that there’s no need to throw out a 2016 jury ruling that found Douglas M. Neumeyer guilty.

Neumeyer and his lawyer, Jason Goad, appealed the case, arguing that prosecutors violated Neumeyer’s rights by not providing some of the victim’s medical records or text messages about the assault.

The court ruled Neumeyer’s rights weren’t violated. Prosecutors provided the medical records to the court prior to the trial, meaning the defense could have reviewed them. The court said Neumeyer also wasn’t entitled to the texts.

His next parole hearing is set for 2081.

