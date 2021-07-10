Cornerstone Ceremony hosted at Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department construction site

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Cornerstone was placed at the construction site of the New Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. People were able to come out and see where the new Department will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The new department is located off of the Beckley Bypass.

The Most Worshipful Masonic Grand Lodge of West Virginia hosted a Masonic Cornerstone Ceremony.

Scott VanMeter is the Sheriff of Raleigh County. He said it was an honor to get a new building.

“You know this ceremony symbolizing the Masonic and the City of Beckley and things like that it was just an honor to have the masons do something like that,” VanMeter said.

VanMeter believes construction should be completed sometime next year.