Courtyard Concert Series takes place at Tamarack for summer session

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, activities missed during the pandemic are making a slow return, and live music is one of them!

Every Saturday and Sunday until September, people can head out to Tamarack and enjoy live music. Each day features a new artist.

Stephanie Danz is an artist who sells her work at Tamarack. She told 59News you should not miss the chance to head out to enjoy these events.

“This was a logical place to come to see all of the art and get really great food and of course the bonus was the music,” Danz said.



The Courtyard Concert Series will be taking place every weekend until September. Live music starts at noon and ends at 3 p.m.