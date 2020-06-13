COVID-19 outbreak reported at Greenbrier County Church

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RONCERVERTE, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed five COVID-19 outbreaks at churches across the Mountain State. The most recent outbreak is at a church in Greenbrier County Church.

So far 17 cases of the virus were reported at Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte, according to the Greenbrier County Health Department. Governor Jim Justice immediately ordered the DHHR, West Virginia National Guard and the Greenbrier County Health Department to respond to the outbreak. The National Guard is currently on site to begin decontamination, and they will be on site tomorrow.

The church is currently closed for 14 days for environmental cleaning with the support from the National Guard.

“I want to strongly encourage all West Virginians, especially when in church settings, to follow the guidelines and use every other pew, maintain social distancing, and please wear masks,” Gov. Justice said. “A lot of the attendance at our churches are those that are elderly and at higher risk, so we are cautioning everyone to strictly follow our guidelines. As I have said many times, we will have stormy seas before we get a vaccine, so it is imperative that we strictly follow the guidelines or the seas will only get rougher.”

Gov. Justice has directed the West Virginia National Guard and DHHR in collaboration with the Greenbrier County Health Department to host two additional free testing events tomorrow, Sunday, June 13 and Monday June 14, in Greenbrier County at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“I encourage anyone that has any level of concern to come and be tested,” Gov. Justice added.

“There are several key lessons to be learned from these outbreaks. Practicing good prevention measures do make a difference, such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart and using good hygiene,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Out of state travel can be a risk and precautions should be taken upon return to West Virginia. Finally, please stay home from work or other community events if you are not feeling well.”