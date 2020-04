BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are staying at home, with many of them not receiving a free meal from school. But one Raleigh County woman decided to help out.

Jamie Cook, a native of Clear Fork, decided to open a food giveaway in the park lot of the Beckley Hobby Lobby on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Cook told 59News she's been doing a food pantry out of her house for 10 years. On the weekends, she makes food bags for students.