Wayside-Creamy Road in Monroe County to be closed on Wednesday

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Wayside-Creamery Road (CR 7/1) will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 8 a.m. WVDOH road crews will be replacing a bridge.

Residents who use this road for their daily commute are advised to change their travel plans accordingly. The road will reopen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, but delays are expected. WVDOH District Nine Maintenance Engineer James Moore urges motorists to add additional time to their travels when taking this route, or to find an alternate route.

Large trucks that use Wayside-Creamery Road are encouraged to choose a different way of getting to their destinations. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could impact the project’s schedule.