New policies in place at Craft Memorial Library after reopening

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Craft Memorial Library has new policies put in place after reopening on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Library staff tell 59 News, if you feel ill, then you will be denied entry. While at the library, staff are encouraging everybody to wear a mask or face covering during their entire visit.

The library will be offering limit computer services, staff said that people should call at least 24-hours in advance to schedule a computer session. Computer sessions will also be limited to one session per day.

While at a computer, it is required for you to wear a mask.

Library visits will be limited to one hour, put people can still check out their website or call them at 304-325-3943.