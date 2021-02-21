Crews respond to structure fire in Daniels

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Glade Springs Resort.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told us the call came in just before 5:30 p.m. It happened on the 1300 block of Lake Drive. Dispatchers said the fire is in a detached garage which is fully engulfed in flames.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care are on scene.

No injuries are reported at this time.

