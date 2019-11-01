Davis Stuart time capsule reflects early days as an orphanage

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Staff at Davis Stuart celebrated the start of their centennial year by opening a 91-year-old time capsule. While much has changed since the facility was founded, their purpose remains the same.

Pictures, documents, and artifacts tell the story of the early days at Davis Stuart and the people who passed through it. Stephanie Williams is the Executive Director at Davis Stuart.

“We have a long and rich history, being 100 years old,” Williams said.

Williams said Davis Stuart is now a therapeutic residential care facility for youth, ages 12 to 18. It was founded in 1919, and to celebrate its centennial year, staff unveiled a time capsule.

The time capsule came out of cornerstone, which sat there since 1928.

“The interesting part was what did they feel at the time was important for us to uncover whatever time period we chose to open it up,” said Williams.

Davis Stuart began as an orphanage, and transitioned to a youth residential care facility in the 1960s. However, its original mission still rings true.

“Davis Stuart was founded in order to take care of West Virginia children that were in need, and even though we’ve changed from an orphanage now to a residential treatment facility. That’s still our goal,” said Williams. “We want to take care of West Virginia’s most vulnerable population, which is our youth.”

Davis Stuart now takes kids who are in the state’s custody and provides them with counseling, medical care, and education. Residents can learn and heal on its 574 acres with a working cattle farm and an equine therapy program.

Even 100 years after the Presbyterian orphanage began, Williams said it is important to remember their roots as they serve youth for years to come.

“We want to follow in those lines to make sure our children are taken care of,” said Williams.

Throughout the centennial year, staff and students will make their own contributions to a new time capsule.