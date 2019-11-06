Americans turn in tons of unwanted drugs on ‘Take Back Day’

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS)– The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as well as law enforcement officials said drug take back day was a huge success. They collected nearly 442 tons of medication across the country on Oct. 26, 2019.

The public turned in 882,919 pounds of medications to the DEA. Since 2017 the DEA has collected nearly 5.5 million pounds of medications. That is nearly half of the 12.7 million pounds of expired, unwanted, and unused prescriptions collected since the initial National Prescription Drug Take Back day in 2010.

Starting at the beginning of October the DEA also started to accept vaping devices as well as cartridges to help spread information about the dangers of vaping. According to a release, hundreds of confirmed lung injuries and dozens of deaths are linked to vaping. The DEA hopes to continue to bring awareness to the communities.

DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon said the organization has seen huge success with removing unused drugs in people’s medicine cabinets since they started the Take Back Day events

“In effort to combat another emerging public heath threat, particularly to our nations youth. We are proud to have extended the same opportunity to those looking to dispose of harmful vaping products,” said Dhillon

Dhillon also stated Take Back Days benefit the public because they provide an easy no cost opportunity to remove unwanted or expired medicines that are in people’s homes. Public demand for safe drug disposal boxes has significantly increased. Many can find these drop off boxes at your local pharmacies, and law enforcement facilities.

The completed results for the DEA’s Spring Take Back Day could be found at http://www.DEATakeBack.com. The next DEA National Prescriptions Drug Take Back Day will be held on April 25, 2020.