Defendant of Operation Shutdown Corner sentenced to federal prison

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– In an announcement from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, a Beckley man was sentenced to federal prison for his participation in Operation Shutdown Corner, a Drug Trafficking Operation that was operating between California and Raleigh County.

Christopher Redden, 31, of Beckley, admitted he distributed methamphetamine and heroin in the southern area of West Virginia between January 2019 and September 17, 2019. At the time, Redden also admitted he obtained approximately 50 grams of meth per month, and a quantity of heroin he intended to redistribute.

Redden also confessed to investigators that at times, he was fronted the drugs or given drugs without paying for them, then sold the drugs for a profit to pay back the supplier. On September 18, 2019 Redden told investigators when he was arrested, he was in possession of a Taurus, model G2C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol he received as payment for meth. He also admitted he possessed the firearm knowing he is an unlawful user of controlled substances, which therefore, prohibited from possessing any firearms.

“Operation Shutdown Corner took down 17 drug traffickers who were spreading their poisons across southern West Virginia,” Stuart said. “One by one, they are being sent to prison for their crimes.”

Redden was sentenced to 87 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute a quantity of meth and for being an unlawful user for possession of a firearm.

