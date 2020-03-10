Deputies looking for information after woman hit and killed by car in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for hitting and killing a woman with a car in Fayette County.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in last night around 11:20 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2020, for a pedestrian hit by a car. The accident happened on Legend’s Highway in Hilltop. The vehicle left after the accident and drove towards Oak Hill.

Brandi Jo Miller, 28 of Hilltop, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Deputies are handling the investigation and talking with potential witnesses.

If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.