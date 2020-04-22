Deputies need help finding shoplifting suspect in Greenbrier County

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident.

The shoplifting incident happened on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the CVS in Fairlea. Deputies believe the suspect loaded up a shopping cart full of items and left the store without paying.

If you have any information please contact Deputy Desiree Vaught at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634 or the contact the Greenbrier County 911 at 304-647-7911.

Click Here for
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News