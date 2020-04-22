Deputies need help finding shoplifting suspect in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident.

The shoplifting incident happened on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the CVS in Fairlea. Deputies believe the suspect loaded up a shopping cart full of items and left the store without paying.

If you have any information please contact Deputy Desiree Vaught at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634 or the contact the Greenbrier County 911 at 304-647-7911.