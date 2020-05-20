Deputies need help locating two suspects wanted in connection to break-in

HICO, WV (WVNS)–The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection to a break-in at the Little General in Hico.

Deputies said a man and a woman allegedly broke into the store on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 around 3:30 a.m. They said a large quantity of cigarettes are just a few items that were reportedly stolen.







Deputies believe the pair was driving a dark colored vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or West Virginia Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.