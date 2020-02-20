Deputies searching for man who ran from police

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man.
James L. Wriston is wanted for Fleeing From Police (Vehicle), Fleeing from Police (non-vehicle), Fleeing the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily Injury, 2 counts of Destruction of Property.
If you have any information you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-564-3590.
