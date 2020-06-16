Deputies searching for murder suspect who allegedly sold laced drugs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office need your help looking for a man wanted for allegedly killing another man with laced drugs.

The investigation began April 27, 2020, when deputies were called to a single vehicle accident in Bradley. The victim, Derrick Robert Counts, 32 of White Sulphur Springs, was found dead. However, deputies learned his injuries were not consistent with those in a car accident.

Markel Stokes II

The investigation then led deputies to a home in Bradley. It’s believed Counts bought drugs from the home before the car accident. The West Virginia State Medical Examiner determined Counts died from Fentanyl intoxication.

Deputies arrested Matthew Allen Hunt, of Beckley, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Hunt is believed to have given Counts the drugs that ultimately led to his death. Hunt was given the drugs by Markel Rachi Stokes II of Romulus, Michigan.

Matthew Hunt

Hunt is charged with Felony Murder by Poisoning and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Deputies are now on the hunt for Stokes. He is entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.

Deputies believe Stokes is in the Beckley or Detroit area. Anyone with any information as to where Stokes can be is urged to call Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of Southern WV at 304-255-STOP.