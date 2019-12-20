Deputies searching for suspect after armed robbery in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies need your help finding the man who robbed a gas station in Princeton early Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the BP gas station on Oakvale Road around 2:30a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Investigators said the man had a gun, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies described the suspect as a heavy-set black male, wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. He was also wearing a mask.

Anyone with any information on the crime should call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 487-8364. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.