Dish will pay you to watch The Office

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Do you love to binge watch “The Office”? Could you watch the show for hours and hours and never get tired of it?

Well good news for you! The USDish.com wants to work with one die-hard fan to watch 15 hours of “The Office” and they will pay you!

Dish is doing this in celebration of “The Office” being on air for 15 years. Here is the rundown: the person will have nine days to watch 15 hours of “The Office” (about 45 episodes). While you are watching you will have to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode.

One example of an trope could be, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? Or how often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The main goal is to help understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes.

If you are the lucky winner, Dish will pay you $1,000. You could also get some “Office swag” (which may or may not include a Dundie). If you are interested you can sign up on their website. The deadline to apply will be March 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control"

How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%

Thumbnail for the video titled "How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%"

Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room"

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers"

AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes

Thumbnail for the video titled "AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News