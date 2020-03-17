Dollar General dedicates first hour of opening to seniors

(WVNS) — Dollar General Corporation announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to seniors. Dollar General will also adjust its store hours beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Dollar General is doing this in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According the release, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase items at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Other customers will be allowed to shop after this time period. In addition, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than their current closing time. This will allow employees to clean and re-stock.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices. During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.” CEO of Dollar General Todd Vaso

