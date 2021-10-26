Domestic violence support group holds vigil in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one area outreach is ending the month with a special vigil.

AWAY (Advocating A Way for Adults and Youth) formally known as the Women’s Resource Center held a vigil Tuesday, October 26. 2021, to honor those who lost their lives this year to domestic violence. People stood in solidarity to light a candle and remember the light of those they lost. The event also awarded four Incite Hope awards to volunteers and partners that help make AWAY’s mission possible.

Assistant Director Erin Stone, said her organization couldn’t continue without that support.

“We are a non-profit so everything we’re able to do is made possible by our community, by the people that live here, and by the organizations that help us do what we do. Whether it’s through donations, monetary, time, talents, or if it is just coming out to our events and supporting us that way as well.”

While Domestic Violence Awareness Month runs the entire month, domestic violence can happen at any time. Volunteers here at AWAY want the people to know it is never ok and there is help right here at home. If you’d like to help, or need help, Stone said AWAY can be reached in multiple ways.

The group plans to hold more vigils throughout October. In Fayette County, a vigil is scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021. In Nicholas County, a vigil is planned for Thursday, October 28, 2021. Stone said if you can’t travel, the events will be streamed live on their Facebook page.

If you’d like to help or are in need of help you can reach out to the group at 304-255-2559. If phone is not feasible, Stone says you can email them at: info@wrcwv.org. The group can also be reached through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or their website.