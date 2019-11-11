Don Blankenship announces presidential bid for 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Don Blankenship announced Monday, November 11, 2019, he is running as a candidate for the Constitution Party in the 2020 presidential election.

In 2018, Blankenship ran for U.S Senate, but came in third.

Blankenship is also the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned Upper Big Branch Mine where an explosion killed 20 workers in 2010. He spent a year in federal prison. Now, a federal judge is recommending tossing Bankenship’s conviction out for conspiring to violate mine safety laws.