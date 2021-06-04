Drug roundup in Greenbrier County gets drugs and dealers off the streets

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Drugs are off the street and the dealers are behind bars. Around 25 people were arrested in Greenbrier County on Friday, June 4, 2021 as part of a drug roundup.

The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, and State Police were assisted by Lewisburg Police and the Division of Natural Resources to complete the roundup.

Police said the roundup stems from multiple investigations carried out over the course of several months. They said all arrests are related to the delivery of crystal meth and heroin.