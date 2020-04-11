Eighth COVID-19 case in Mercer County travel related

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Health Department confirmed the eighth case of COVID-19 in Mercer County was due to domestic travel.

According to the release, all of the people are ordered to self quarantined.

As of April 11, 2020 there are no reported COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County. The Mercer County Health Department continues to emphasize the importance of Social Distancing and wearing personal protective equipment (facial coverings, gloves) when out in public. 

Seven more tests came back negative for COVID-19, which brings the number of pending cases in Mercer County to 36.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News