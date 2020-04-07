El Mariachi recruits volunteer firefighters to help feed essential workers

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A volunteer fire department and a local restaurant come together to thank the people on the front lines.

When they are not responding to calls, they are delivering food. For the next two weeks, Beaver Volunteer Firefighters will work with El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant to provide meals for essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Davis is the Public Information Officer at Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s exciting to be able to help our community in any way that we can, so when Jose approached the fire department about delivering these meals, we saw it as a great way to do some community outreach,” said Davis. “To help our favorite Mexican restaurant to be able to help the others in the area as we deal with this COVID-19 pandemic together.”

Davis said this is a way to say thank you.

“To remind them that the community is behind you, and that we just want to say thanks for everything and making this bearable as we all kind of hunker down,” said Davis.

The restaurant started donating meals on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Davis said the firefighters are trained to deliver the food without spreading the virus. So far, they fed employees at a local supermarket, and plan to branch out.

“As this all happened, everybody went to get groceries and these guys were overwhelmed. So we’ve said kind of a thank you to them,” said Davis. “That’s where we started, but we’re planning to move on into some of the other organizations, healthcare organizations, people that are helping our elderly through all these volunteer groups.”

If you know a group or business in need of meals, contact El Mariachi or the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, El Mariachi is now only allowing one guest in the restaurant at a time, and sanitizing door handles, counters and pens every five to 10 minutes.