Explainer: what is a cyber attack?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The multimillion dollar cyber attack is causing panic from much of the country. According to reports, a hacking group called the DarkSide is believed to be part of the cyber hack on May 7, 2021.



Dr. Bhanukiran Gurijala is an Assistant Professor of Technology at WVU Tech. He said cyber threats and breaches happen all over the world on a daily basis, but the breach with the Colonial Pipeline is a multimillion dollar ransomware threat. But what does all this mean?

“It’s more like demanding ransom basically after hijacking your either computer system, data or services,” said Dr. Gurijala.



Dr. Gurijala said cyber security is still in its infancy and a lot more work and research must be done to protect corporations from breaches like this. He said everyone who uses a computer should do some form of cyber security training. He said most times an unknowing click is the start to a breach.