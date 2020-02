FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department announced their headliner for the 2020 Music Bash.

Traditional country, bluegrass, and southern Gospel music singer, Riley Green, will be the main headliner for the event, with a special guest appearance from Adairs Run.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The bash is set for Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in Lewisburg at the state fairgrounds.

For additional ticket information you can visit their website here.