Family courts conduct hearings involving domestic violence, children and emergency situations over the phone

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — In West Virginia, a judicial emergency was declared through May 15, 2020, limiting court proceedings.

In person court proceedings are on hold to prevent the spread of COVID-19; however, cases involving children or domestic violence cannot wait.

Tim Armstead is the Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

“We understand that even though we have this crisis in our state, people do not stop you know, committing crimes,” said Armstead. “They don’t stop committing domestic violence or abusing children, so it was important that those proceedings go forward.”

Armstead said court officials try to limit work to crucial, time sensitive issues, such as criminal arraignments, child abuse and neglect cases, and domestic violence issues. In Mercer County, family court handles domestic violence and other emergent hearings by telephone.

“I believe that we have really tried to put in place a process that allows the crucial time sensitive work that protects public safety and protects individuals,” said Armstead.

That includes adoption, infant guardianship and custody cases, making sure the virus does not keep children in bad situations. On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 the West Virginia Judicial system issued a second amended order.

“…To free up the ability to do some of the additional things that the courts have been delaying at this point. As long as those are done remotely so that we don’t have people in the courtrooms,” said Armstead.

For now, courts across the state use technology to continue crucial work through the pandemic with little issue, according to Armstead.

“As we move through this process, we’ll continue to use technology for additional matters that will allow more more of the courts work to be done,” Armstead said.

The door to your courthouse may be closed, but you can still reach court officials by phone if you need help.