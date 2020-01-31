Family drug treatment court set to open in W.Va. county

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) – A family drug treatment court is set to open in a West Virginia county.

The opening of the court at the Roane County Courthouse in Spencer is scheduled for Friday. Four state Supreme Court justices are expected to attend. The event is open to the public.

Family treatment courts are aimed at protecting abused and neglected children while helping parents facing the potential loss of custody to overcome substance use disorders.

The Legislature approved the new court system last March. The first such court opened in Boone County in October. Participation by families is voluntary.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News