Family drug treatment court set to open in W.Va. county

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) – A family drug treatment court is set to open in a West Virginia county.

The opening of the court at the Roane County Courthouse in Spencer is scheduled for Friday. Four state Supreme Court justices are expected to attend. The event is open to the public.

Family treatment courts are aimed at protecting abused and neglected children while helping parents facing the potential loss of custody to overcome substance use disorders.

The Legislature approved the new court system last March. The first such court opened in Boone County in October. Participation by families is voluntary.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)