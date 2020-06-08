Fatal fire under investigation in Shady Spring

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– One person is dead following a structure fire on Canterbury Dr. in Shady Spring. Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Few details were released on the case. An investigation was started to determine what caused the fire. There is no word on the name of the victim at this time. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation and the West Virginia State troopers are assisting.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department, and Coal City Fire Department responded to the scene.

