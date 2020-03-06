Fayette County BOE partners with Health Department to plan for coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Schools is working with the Fayette County Health Department (FCHD) on a plan to combat the potential outbreak of the coronavirus. The FCHD will receive all of their information from the WV Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Disease Control and Prevention.

The WV Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Disease Control and Prevention updates its information every hour. According to the release, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which have been around for years.

The Fayette County Schools currently have a plan for dealing with COVID-19: