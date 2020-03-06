Fayette County BOE partners with Health Department to plan for coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Schools is working with the Fayette County Health Department (FCHD) on a plan to combat the potential outbreak of the coronavirus. The FCHD will receive all of their information from the WV Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Disease Control and Prevention.
The WV Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Disease Control and Prevention updates its information every hour. According to the release, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which have been around for years.
The Fayette County Schools currently have a plan for dealing with COVID-19:
- We will use the same precautions that we have used for the regular flu and other virus protection. Regular cleaning and disinfecting of desks, computer keyboards, doorknobs, water fountains and other frequently touched surfaces within the schools
- Thorough hand washing for at least 20 seconds before meals, after using the restrooms and whenever hands are visibly dirty
- Educating students and staff to avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
- Cough Etiquette. Always cover cough or sneeze, with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Hand sanitize with 60 percent-90 percent alcohol, may be used only when soap and water is not available
- Avoid close contact with people should go home and remain home until ll symptoms are gone at least 24 hours
- If a student or school employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, they must stay home for the recommended 14-day period that they are considered to be contagious
- If there is a positive diagnosis parents will need to call the school
- If a student or employee has confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 that school or office building will be closed for up to 14 days for a thorough cleaning.
