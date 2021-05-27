Fayette County BOE will vote on closure of two elementary schools

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Two schools in Fayette County could be closing. Their fate will be decided on Thursday, May 27, 2021 during the Fayette County Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Gary Hough said board members will vote on whether to close Divide Elementary and Ansted Elementary. Hough said he is recommending the closure because the buildings are old and need to be updated.

“The Ansted school is not ADA accessible. They are older buildings, and we have an older sewer and septic system at Divide Elementary, and of course you have old carpeting in those buildings and those locations,” Hough explained.

If they vote for the closures of the schools, the plan will be to build a new school on the Midland Trail campus. Hough said at the earliest the schools will close during the 2023-2024 school year.

The meeting will take place at the Fayette County Board of Education at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak at the meeting, you need to arrive 15 minutes early. All guest are encouraged to wear a face covering.