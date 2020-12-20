Fayette County children receive early Christmas presents

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Cars lined up in the parking lot of The Lewis Christian Center in Oak Hill as Santa’s little helpers passed out Christmas gifts. The Canyon Rim Rotary Club teamed up with local businesses in several counties to help give children a brighter Christmas.

“It is a good thing to see the community come together and other groups coming in to help as well,” Mike Smith, a member of the Canyon Rim Rotary Club, stated.

Most of the children who came out to the event on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, signed up through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Smith said this year was especially hard on many families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand this year is a tougher year then usually, so we have more families that have reached out to us for a little bit of help,” Smith continued.

Steven New Attorney, The Greenbrier, West Virginia American Water, Crown Windows, and many other businesses donated helmets, toys, and bikes for the event.

“Just the look on their faces tells it all. I’m sure they been concerned about what kind of Christmas their kids are going to have. So you can tell that they are really appreciative,” Smith continued.

“We really need the prayers this year because of the COVID so Santa really loves everyone, and you have a Merry Christmas.. HO HO HO. Santa loves you,” Santa said.

Smith said they were able to hand out 550 toys to children in Oak Hill, Montgomery, and the Mount Hope areas. All to give local children a brighter Christmas during a pandemic.