Fayette County deputies investigate three overdose deaths in 24 hours

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County saw three overdose deaths in 24 hours, between Sunday, May 3, 2020 and Monday, May 4, 2020. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, said deputies are working to track down the cause of this sudden spike in overdoses.

“We’re trying to get more information see where this came from because if we could find out who brought this poison into our area who sold this poison to these individuals, they can be charged with murder,” Fridley explained.

Two of the three overdose deaths happened within an eight to ten hour period in close vicinity.

Was it a bad batch of heroin? Fridley said it is still early in the investigation. They are waiting for lab results that will tell exactly what was in the drugs.

“We don’t know if it’s bad drugs until we get the results back, or a more potent drug. We don’t know if they just need more because they’re sitting at home idle, they’re not running in the roads and doing anything because of coronavirus,” said Fridley. “It’s hard, as, as rehabs are not opened up to send people to rehabs.”

Whether or not the pandemic contributed to the increase in overdose deaths, Fridley said it is an added risk for the law enforcement officers who investigate them.

“You got to protect yourself and protect your family, that it makes it hard. And then when you get into drug trade. If you’re an undercover officer, you cant really be wearing a mask and gloves and stuff,” said Fridley. “It makes it the whole, it makes it really hard.”

Fridley encourages people who are battling addiction to reach out to Fayette County’s harm reduction program.

Fridley said their latest monthly report shows an increase in certain crime, which he believes is related to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes fraud, theft, and domestic violence.