Fayette County Health Department gets new ride

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department has a new ride. The new bus allows nurses and doctors to be able to administer vaccines or test people who may not be able to get a ride to some clinics. The bus will also help with future doctor visits.

“It’s been a big part about getting us out and about in the community. We’ve been able to go to small towns where people were not able to get out to small events,” James Bennett, a member of the COVID-19 Task Force with the department, said.

Bennett believes this will change the way the health department serves the community. He said if you are in a location where you cannot get to a clinic, give them a call at 304-574-1617.