Fayette County health department sheds light on Hep A, B, and C for Hepatitis Awareness Month

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — May is Hepatitis Awareness Month, when healthcare professionals shed light on this hidden epidemic and encourage vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hepatitis A, B, and C are spread in different ways, but they all affect the liver and can cause serious health problems.

In 2018, West Virginia dealt with a Hepatitis A outbreak. Fayette County is ranked 17th in the state for Hepatitis C. Hepatitis C is commonly spread through intravenous drug use and intercourse.

Dr. Anita Stewart is a health officer at the Fayette County Health Department. She said harm reduction programs can help prevent the spread within communities.

“Patients that wouldn’t necessarily be getting services are able to get services,” said Stewart. “So they’re able to get testing, they’re able to find out if they have Hep C and then get established in a treatment program to get cured from that, so they’re not spreading that. They’re able to get clean, sterile equipment so they’re not spreading the disease.”

There is no vaccine for C. However, treatment for Hepatitis C is becoming more successful and accessible.