Fayette County man arrested after burglarizing elderly people

OAK HILL,WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail after allegedly burglarized the homes of two elderly people.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies started investigating after two separate burglary incidents happened on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill throughout the month of May.

46-year-old Michael Masesie of Oak Hill was charged with two counts of burglary. The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges and co-defendants possible.