Fayette County man arrested for credit card fraud

MINDEN, WV (WVNS)– A Minden man is charged with multiple felony counts of fraud in Fayette County.

Robert Treadway Jr. is charged in connection to a 2019 fraud incident. The incident happened at a business in the Hico area. Treadway allegedly stole a credit card and used it throughout the county.

Treadway is charged with 26 counts of Fraudulent use of Access Device and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. His bond was set at $30,000.

