MINDEN, WV (WVNS)– A Minden man is charged with multiple felony counts of fraud in Fayette County.
Robert Treadway Jr. is charged in connection to a 2019 fraud incident. The incident happened at a business in the Hico area. Treadway allegedly stole a credit card and used it throughout the county.
Treadway is charged with 26 counts of Fraudulent use of Access Device and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. His bond was set at $30,000.
- Concord University sending care packages to deployed students
- GOP and Dem senators voice concerns about US virus readiness
- IOC member casts doubt on postponing or moving Tokyo Games
- Quiet Tonight. Rain and Snow Wednesday
- Fayette County man arrested for credit card fraud