Fayette County man sentenced to prison after selling Subutex

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Mauzy announced Larry McCommack was sentenced to prison.

Larry McCommack was sentenced to serve between two and ten years in prison after violating the terms of his previously granted probation. Mauzy made this annoucement on February 19, 2020.

On February 7, 2017 McCommack sold Subutex to a confidential informant near Boomer. On the following day, February 8, 2017 McCommack sold more Subutex to another informant near Smithers.

During his December 11, 2017 trial, he pled guilty to two counts of delivery of Subutex.