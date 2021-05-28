Fayette County Park Pool not opening because of lifeguard shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A lifeguard shortage can be seen across the nation, which is affecting many pools in our area.

The Fayette County Park only has one out of the eight lifeguards needed to open their pool for the summer. Wayne Workman is the Park Director. He said right now, they will not open the pool until they have at least five lifeguards.

“If we can get five, we can open the pool. That is the state’s requirement to open the pool at this size, but we would like to have eight,” Workman said.

Workman said they are still looking for people to sign up to be a lifeguard, as well as other positions at the pool.