Fayette County prosecutor’s office helps lower jail bill 20%

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Most counties largest expense is the jail bill. For Fayette County, each inmate costs $48.50 a day.

As prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Mauzy, is learning — taking a closer look can save the county thousands.

Fayette County will get a $32,000 credit on next month’s jail bill. Mauzy said they were billed for people who were not from Fayette County, and people who were sentenced to prison and were no longer in the regional jail.

Mauzy said, the prosecutor’s office also complied with directives of the Supreme Court and the Fayette County Circuit Court to try and reduce the number of inmates by reducing bonds for non-violent, pretrial felony alleged offenders and various misdemeanor cases.

“I’m not going to let anybody out that I think is dangerous or violent or anything like that if I can help it,” said Mauzy.

The jail bill for Fayette County for the month of April 2020 was approximately $20,000 lower than it was for March 2020.