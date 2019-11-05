Fayette County sheriff announces run for re-election

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Michael “Mike” Fridley announced his re-election campaign for a second term. Fridley was first elected in 2016 and took office on January 1, 2017.

He said the department has a long list of accomplishments from the last three years, including cracking down on drugs, adding another deputy as a School Resource Officer at Midland Trail High School, initiating the Handle With Care Program for all Fayette County Schools, and reinstating Project Life Saver.

“We face new challenges daily and our team looks forward to meeting each and every one of them,” Fridley said.

Fridley said he hopes the people of Fayette County will trust him to serve them for another four years.

Official filing for office cannot be done until January 13, 2020.