Fayette County will celebrate first responders

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Health Department & COVID-19 Testing Taskforce finished testing all Fayette County nursing home residents. The announcement was made on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The 1,111 swabs that were tested all came back negative for COVID-19 as of April 24, 2020.

To celebrate, Fayette County will host healthcare heroes day on Monday, April 27, 2020 starting at noon. Residents are encouraged to get outside and cheer.

People who want to participate are being asked to social distance and to follow CDC guidelines.

The celebration will let first responders know how much they are appreciated and to let them know they are doing a good job.