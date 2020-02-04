FBI offers $10K reward for info on ‘Scream’ mask bandit

RICHMOND, VA (AP) – A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information about a robbery suspect in Virginia who often wears a mask from the horror movie “Scream.”

WRIC reported Tuesday that the so-called ‘Scream Bandit’ has struck at least six gas stations in areas of central Virginia. Authorities say he’s committed robberies in Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield. The string of robberies stretches back a year.

The robber has typically entered a business with a semi-automatic gun and ordered money to be put into a bag. Besides the mask, he’s worn blue latex gloves and dark clothing. The FBI said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

