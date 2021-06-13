Fill the Boot Drive returns to Southern West Virginia

SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA, WV (WVNS)– Start digging for some lose change and come hang out with members of our crew on Friday, June 18, 2021! 59News is partnering up with United Way of Southern West Virginia and local firefighters to host our annual Fill the Boot Drive.

Familiar faces will be in Beckley, Princeton, and Lewisburg raising money to donate to food pantries in our area.

Trena Dacal is the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. She told 59News food insecurity was always an issue in Southern West Virginia.

Food pantries, now more than ever, are in need of help and donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are just asking for whatever they feel compelled to give. Many people empty their change cup holders from their cars or at the stop lights they will have a moment to get into their wallets. But we are just asking them whatever they feel compelled to give,” Dacal said.



All of the money raised will go to local food pantries across the area. And again, we will have crews out in Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties.