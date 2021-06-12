First College Bound Saturday hosted in Mercer County

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Incoming High School Seniors got the opportunity to learn how to be successful when applying to colleges. Concord University in Mercer County hosted their first ever College Bound Saturday event on June 12, 2021.

At the event, administrators showed seniors how to successfully apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

Sarah Beasley is the Dean of Students.

“We are having a college bound saturday fafsa event to help area students and just graduated from high school and returning students,” Beasley said.

If you missed this event on Saturday, don’t worry! Beasley said you can still head to Concord to receive help.