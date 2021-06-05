First ever Duke’s of Hazzard Stunt Show held in Raleigh County

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– People living in Raleigh County got a blast from the past as the first ever Duke’s of Hazzard stunt show came to the area on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Crews members from the original show, The Duke’s of Hazzard, were at the Beckley Motorsports Park showing off their cars to fans of the show. The TV Series ended in 1985.

Fans had the opportunity to hang out with the crew and take photos with the famous General Lee car and the Sheriff’s car.

Raymond Kohn is the head stunt driver. He said he is excited to jump General Lee in West Virginia.

“My family is organically from Cooper’s Rock West Virginia, so there’s that. I am jumping where my family started out so that means a lot to me,” Kohn said.



Kohn said they will jump the cars approximately 25 feet in the air and 135 feet in distance.

The Stunt Show started at 7 p.m. and immediately following will be a car race.