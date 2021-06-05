First Friday’s After Five back in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — First Friday’s After Five is back in Lewisburg after a pause in events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamera Pence is the President of the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association. She said this month, there are more businesses participating in First Fridays as COVID-19 restrictions start to lift.

But this does not mean you can ditch the mask.

“With all the changes in the COVID response, vaccines and mask wearing, and availability, doors are open again,” Pence said. “Just be respectful of whatever the merchant has on their door. Pretty much now, it’s just common sense.”

First Friday’s runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Businesses had live music, food and drinks for people to enjoy.

