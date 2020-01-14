First Lady Justice announces WV Quarter Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– First Lady Cathy Justice announced the create a quarter for West Virginia contest in honor of Presidents’ Day in February.

This will be the sixth installment of the First Lady Student Artist Series. The series of initiative that promotes the importance of arts within schools throughout West Virginia by hosting art competitions for students of varying age levels during special holidays.

Any 11th grade students who are attending public schools, or private schools in West Virginia are eligible to participate. First Lady Justice encourages participants to study the history of Presidents’ Day, celebrated in honor of George Washington’s birthday, and then re-create the reverse side of the West Virginia State quarter in an artistic way.

Participants can use paintings, drawings, and other art tools to create the reverse side of the West Virginia quarter.

Quarter designs must include the following:

State name (“West Virginia” and the year West Virginia became a state, “1863”)

The location in West Virginia being depicted in the artwork.

The current year (“2020” and the Latin phrase, “E PLURIBUS UNUM”) (Please refer to enclosed example).

Participants do not have to base their design off of the actual quarter size. They are encourage to make their design bigger than a quarter so people can see every detail.

A copy of the design must be scanned and emailed to first.lady@wv.gov by Feb. 7, 2020. Along with the scanned copy of their quarter design, students must also include their name, school name, county, phone number, teacher name, and teacher email. Gift cards will be awarded for winning designs.

