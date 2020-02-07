Five people arrested at hotel in Raleigh County after drugs found

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raliegh County Sheriff’s Department arrested sereval people in connection to drug activity.

Deputies received information about possible drug activity at the Baymont Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. When deputies arrived they began their investigation and arrested five people.

The following people were arrested and charged: Rebecka Tincher for possession of heroin, Marissa Smith for possession of Zanax, David Pitts for driving revoked DUI third offense and felon in possession of a concealed firearm, Timothy Dodson for delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing, and fleeing on foot, and Michael Fitzwater for obstructing.

They were taken to Southern Regional Jail.